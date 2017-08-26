Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Not Happy Working With R Madhavan In Fanney Khan? Here’s The Truth!

It had been reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not quite happy after R Madhavan was roped in for the film Fanney Khan.

According to the reports, R Madhavan and Rajkummar Rao were being considered for the role opposite the actress. While Aish wanted Rao, the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wanted to cast Madhavan. And at the end, it was the director’s choice which got finalised.

But now the makers have rubbished all such reports. In a statement given to IANS, Mehra, the director, said, “It is quite unfortunate that such false and baseless stories are created to grab attention. There is zero truth to that. We are all a team and Fanney Khan is a dear project to the whole team.”

Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, said, ”There are some stories doing the rounds about disagreement in casting for the film. We want to put the record straight and deny any such so called competition or discord amongst the makers.”

Talking about the cast Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor, he said, ”They are deep into prep for their roles and as thorough professionals do not interfere in process of casting for other roles. It’s a great story and we are all very excited to showcase it to the world.”

Earlier, a report of the daily said, ”Needless to say, it’s a choice which has not made Aishwarya very happy. But she’s also a professional so she will have to grin and bear it.”

Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Dutch film ‘Everybody’s Famous’. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and R Madhavan.

