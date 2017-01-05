Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts On A Film With Shah Rukh Khan

A few days back there were rumors round saying that the leading stars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, may come together on-screen for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. While there is so much speculation relating the project, Aishwarya has chosen to keep mum on the matter which has eventually added to the interest in the project.

SRK, Aishwarya and Bhansali had last worked together in 2002 tragic romance Devdas. It has been speculated that they are collaborating for a film on late poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi where Shah Rukh will play Sahir and Aishwarya will portray Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam. The film has been titled as Gustakhiyaan and Shah Rukh has even started practicing on Sahir’s ghazals and nazms.

At an awards ceremony recently, Aishwarya was asked about the same for which she gave a hesitant look to the media on the red carpet. She ignored the question and started speaking about Sarbjit, for which she bagged the best actress honor at the ceremony.

There have also been rumors that Aishwarya will also be seen in Padmavati where she will feature in a song with the film’s lead star, Deepika Padukone.