Ajay Devgn REACTS On Daughter Nysa’s Bollywood Debut

‘Baadshaho’ actor Ajay Devgn talks about how daughter Nysa’s career choices are her own with no pressures.

With so many Bollywood star kids joining the industry daily, some kids are completely away from the cinema world. Actor Ajay Devgn shared his thoughts on what his daughter Nysa thinks about Bollywood to an interview in Hindustan Times where he said that she was free to do whatever she likes, be it Bollywood or anything else.

Ajay Devgn believes he and Kajol can’t put pressure on their kids especially Nysa saying that she can’t do this or she has to do that. The Bollywood couple is also aware that Nysa is still young and has no interest for Bollywood just yet.

"Nysa is too young right now. She has gone abroad for studies. But her career will be her choice. We can only guide her on what she wants to do. That's what we believe in. We can't put a pressure on her saying you can't do this or you have to do this."

The actor admitted that his daughter is now focused on studies and if she does change her mind in the future he will not stop her. “The kids will do what they are passionate about and that could be anything. Right now, Nysa is not in any mood to join the industry, and wants to study. I am happy with that. But tomorrow if she changes her mind, I won’t be able to stop her and I won’t stop her”

Nysa is currently studying in Singapore at United College of Southeast Asia. It is one of the renowned IB schools worldwide. A source revealed that the Devgns chose Singapore because of the easy accessibility in case of emergencies. Ajay and Kajol want the best for Nysa like any other parent and hence have sent her to get the best education. “They were originally toying with the idea of sending her to a university in the UK since the Devgns have a house in London and it is their favourite holiday destination as well. However, they have now zeroed in on Singapore because it is closer to home…”

Mommy Kajol had also stated something similar about Nysa’s Bollywood disinterest, she said, ”Nysa has no aspirations towards anything right now because she is too young. She is right now leaning towards no homework and vegetating on the sofa. She is in that space and enjoying and acting isn’t on her mind.”

Recently Shah Rukh Khan had claimed the same thing when it came to Suhana making her Bollywood debut. The actor stated that Suhana’s or any of his kids’ careers were their choices and he would support them no matter what as long as they were doing the right thing.

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the movie ‘Baadshaho’ with Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta which is slated for a September 1st release this year.