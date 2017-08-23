Ajay Devgn Reacts On Kajol-Karan Johar Patching Up!

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has finally spoken up on the ugly feud between wife Kajol and Karan Johar and how things have changed.

Ajay Devgn has explained what he thinks about the huge fallout between Kajol and film maker Karan Johar. The ugly fallout between the two best friends from tinsel town was very obvious.

It all began when Karan Johar’s movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ clashed with Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Shivaay’ at the box office last year. Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan had revealed that Karan Johar had paid him money to praise ‘ADHM’ and bash ‘Shivaay’.

Best friend Kajol was shocked by the news and tweeted her disappointment with Karan Johar’s actions. The duo then ended their decade’s old friendship and would not even look at each other.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Karan Johar had written a long explanation in his autobiography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, about the fight between Kajol and him. He wrote, “I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fall-out. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and feel it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and a half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello’ and walk past”

The two best friends have now seemingly patched up things. It all started on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ when Karan Johar posted a picture of his twins. Kajol liked the snap and later Karan followed her on Instagram. Not only that, Kajol even invited her ex-bestie for an informal dinner at her house on her birthday which Karan Johar gladly accepted. Now things look good between the two.

Kajol’s husband actor Ajay Devgn is busy promoting his movie ‘Baadshaho’ and was asked the evident question. The actor chose not to respond to the drama at all saying, “I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn’t like to talk about it. I’ve maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life.”

Ajay Devgn’s new action thriller ‘Baadshaho’ is all set to release on September 1 this year and stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal in the lead roles.

Watch Video : A Fan Asks For A Selfie With Ajay Devgn At Baadshaho Promotions, This What He Did Next