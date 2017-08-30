Ajay Devgn REACTS On Walking Out Of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma canceled another episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this time with actor Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is busy promoting his upcoming thriller movie ‘Baadshaho’ with his star cast. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’cruz in the lead roles.

Obviously, the movie made a plan with the popular tv show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ hosted by Kapil Sharma. Unfortunately, Kapil Sharma failed to show up thus making the stars walk out. Reports claimed that actor Ajay Devgn had left the sets angry over the apparent last minute cancellation.

Ajay Devgn was in New Delhi promoting his movie ‘Baadshaho’ when he cleared the rumors, “We walked out because Kapil didn’t reach the sets. Even we don’t know what happened but the reports that we stormed out in anger are completely wrong. I can’t say if I will go back on the show since many a times the shoot has been canceled. There is no anger here because we have also heard that he has been unwell. The next time I meet him, we will figure it out as at the end of the day, we are colleagues and friends here,”

Some reports said Kapil was partying till the wee hours and wasn’t able to wake up on time to make it to the shoot.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

But Ajay Devgn cleared all the rumors stating that he had not left the sets in anger and nor had he vowed never to come back to the show or its sets. “Shah Rukh Khan has also not said anywhere that he will never come on the show, and neither have I. It (the statement) has been given by you guys (signaling at the media at the event).”

Ajay also said he has no complaints with Kapil Sharma.”We are colleagues… Everyone is doing good work here. We will meet with love when we meet next.”

Other actors and films have suffered in the same way. Shah Rukh Khan –Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ shoot was canceled as well. Anil Kapoor – Arjun Kapoor comedy ‘Mubarakan’ was also canceled at the last minute because of Kapil Sharma’s ill health.

‘Baadshaho’ is slated for a September 1st release this year.