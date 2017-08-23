Ajay Devgn Speaks Up On Golmaal Again Clashing With Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar At The Box Office!

Ajay Devgn reveals about box office clashes with the Khans and how he handles his public image

Ajay Devgn is known as one of the most honest actors in the industry and sometimes his words can cause problems. Remember when his last movie ‘Shivaay’ was at loggerheads with the multi-starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ at the box office?

Ajay Devgn had spoken up about the ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Muskhil’ clash. But in the end, he was called a rebel for even talking about the clash at the box office.

Unfortunately, his upcoming movie ‘Baadshaho’ will be clashing once again with the movie ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ajay Devgn’s movies always end up clashing with other movies and surprisingly his next movie ‘Golmaal Again’ will also be clashing at the box office with one of the Khans. Aamir Khan’s much awaited ‘Secret Superstar’ will clash with his comedy movie.

In a recent interview with a tabloid, the actor stated that he didn’t care about box office clashes. ”Box office clashes don’t matter. It has become common and happens with almost every film. It’s just that some people voice their opinions, while others don’t.”

The actor shared that, “I am not a rebel if I voice my opinion against a wrong practice. I am honest with myself; I speak my mind and say what the truth is.” He added, “I have never played the victim card and will never do that, as I am strong enough to face the situation.”

Ajay Devgn is known for his honest opinions and believes that if he is right, he doesn’t care what people say about his opinions. “I don’t feel the need to be diplomatic. I am happy the way I am. As long as I know I am right, I care a damn.”

Ajay Devgn will star in ‘Baadshaho’ slated for a September 1 release this year. The movie also stars Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead.

