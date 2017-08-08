Ajay Devgn On Trimming Intimate Scenes In Baadshaho: We’ve Not Made P*rn Film

Ajay Devgn speaks up on trimming intimate scenes with Ileana D’Cruz in their next Baadshaho.

The trailer of the much-awaited action-thriller ‘Baadshaho’ was unveiled yesterday and it looks every bit of intense and high on drama. Directed by Milan Luthria, ‘Baadshaho’ stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers of the film had released the teaser which saw some of the intimate scenes as well between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. Later, it was being said that the kissing scene and the bareback shots between Ileana D’Cruz and Devgn were trimmed as they did not want to be a part of the wrath of the Censors.

When asked on the same during the trailer launch of the movie today, a poker faced Ajay said, “This is not true. We have not made a p*rn film.”

Director Milan Luthra too espoused Ajay’s statements and said, “At this point I don’t know where this story came from. We have definitely not made a p*rn film.”

Milan Luthria continued saying, “I don’t think anybody decides how we edit the film. This is a straightforward film and is not likely to get into any trouble.”

Summing the CBFC discussion Ajay said, “I have never faced any problems as a director-producer with the CBFC. All you need to do is rationalise with them.”

Set during the emergency period, Baadshaho is inspired by real-life events during the Emergency and revolves around stolen gold, a thief (Ajay Devgn), an undercover cop (Vidyut Jammwal), a character inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi (Ileana D’Cruz) and an army officer (Emraan Hashmi) who is entrusted with protecting the country’s treasure.

The movie releases on September 11, 2017.

Watch the trailer below: