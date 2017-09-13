Akhtar Family Keen To Watch Lucknow Central

Farhan Akhtar who is all geared up to treat the audience with a rooted character in Lucknow Central, has his family intrigued to catch the preview of the film.

Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girotra a simple man from Moradabad, his character has a dream of making it big as a singer, but as fate turns out, he is convicted of an alleged high-profile murder and is sent to one of the most dreaded jails -Lucknow Central.

Interestingly, Farhan Akhtar has his roots based in Khairabad, a small city based in Uttar Pradesh.

The actor always makes it a point to fall into the skin of his character and his upcoming role of a UP guy has made the entire Akhtar family keen on watching the film.

‘Lucknow Central’ brings to the audience a real life small town story backed by power-packed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq to name a few.

Ever since the trailer has released, the audience are high on anticipation to witness such an amazing storyline.

The songs from the film have always created a huge impact on the audience.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.