Watch: Akshay Kumar’s BANG ON Reaction After Being Criticised On Getting National Award!

Since the time the announcement was made with Akshay Kumar as the winner of the National Award for the Best Actor for his performance in the crime thriller Rustom, the questions asked and criticisms made on this choice haven’t stopped.

Tired of the constant criticism, the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar says after working for 25 years in Bollywood if people still think that he doesn’t deserve the honour, they can take it away.

Talking of the constant questioning on his win, the actor told media on Monday, “I have been working in the film industry for the last 25 years and I have noticed that every time whoever wins a National Award, the debate starts on who is deserving to win the award. I got it after 25 years. If you think I don’t deserve it, you can take it away.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A lot of questions of favourtism were raised as the jury was chaired by popular filmmaker Priyandarshan who has directed Akshay in movies like cult-comedy, Hera Pheri. After Priyadarshan clarified that he won the award on merit, Akshay was also compelled to say that he never cheated to win the award. But still, there has been no end to the criticism being showered upon him since then.

Akshay would have never imagined that his National Award win will spark such debates and not refuse to die down. We wonder for how long the people are going to question the victory and have hypothesis of why he won.

What are your comments on the issue? Tell us in comments.

Watch Video Akshay Kumar Ready To Give Away His National Award