Akshay Kumar On Jolly LLB 2: I Abide By Court’s Decision

Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 recently has been making news. When the Bombay High Court Aurangabad Bench said that four scenes need to be scrapped before the film’s release.

The court thinks that those scenes promote defamation to the judiciary and could amount to contempt of court. When Akshay Kumar was asked to comment over it, this is what he said.

“High Court has not cut four scenes. It has given four cuts in a scene. I’ve heard it many times that they have cut four scenes. With due respect to High Court, if they feel that something like this is important, then their decision will be accepted and we have already done that” .

“Sometimes it happens that somebody (CBFC) misses out something. I know that once censor board rules out a decision, the court follows that… There are some cases, like 0.01 percent. I abide by the court’s decision, and with what they have given.

“The High Court asked for few cuts in a scene. We have done that. Now everything has been solved and the film is set for release on February 10,” Akshay Kumar added.

The Central Board of Film certification (CBFC) has been ordered by Justice S.S. Shinde and K.K. Sonawane to certify the film afresh after implementing the cuts.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel of Jolly LLB that had Arshad Warsi in the lead. The film will hit the screens this Friday.

