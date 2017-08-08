Akshay Kumar Makes A Content Driven Film For The Masses With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The film industry has undergone a massive transformation with a demand for more content driven films. While content driven films like Lipstick under my Burka and Hindi Medium may cater to only a certain segment of audiences, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a film that appeals to all strata’s of society.

From a commercial vehicle like Rowdy Rathore to a crime thriller like Special 26 which is based on true events, Akshay Kumar has starred in a number of varied films in his long standing career. With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the actor has ventured into a film that not only has the right amount of entertainment quotient but also appeals to our better senses.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha albeit a romantic comedy also sends out a strong social message on implementing better sanitation in the country as whole. Open defecation has plagued the entire country with more than half of the rural population resorting to this method.

Akshay Kumar is doing his bit, it’s time we do ours!

Catch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at a theatre on 11th August, 2017.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Neeraj Pandey, Plan C Studios,

and Cape of Good Films LLP, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release in cinemas on 11th August, 2017.

