Akshay Kumar And Mouni Roy Commences Gold Shoot In London

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are collaborating with Akshay Kumar for their very first venture together titled Gold.

The news had created tremendous excitement given the first of its kind association between them. Gold is based on hockey and is helmed by Reema Kagti, who had been extensively working on the script for sometime.

The first schedule with the cast has kicked off in London and is continuing in full force. The film’s cast also includes Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Singh.

Reema, who was engrossed in developing the project for a while shares, “Love for sports is one of the few things which unites people from all walks of life. Having been inspired by our win at the 48 Olympics, I’ve been wanting to tell this story of our great win for a while now. There is this sense of great adrenaline rush that sports films bring out which only a few genres manage to do. The film and all the characters in the film are fictitious and inspired by certain historical events.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gold is Excel Entertainment’s next big release after the much anticipated Raees.

The film is directed by Reema Kagti and will hit the theatres on 15th August 2018.

