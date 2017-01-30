Akshay Kumar On Not Being Nominated For Filmfare!

This Is What Akshay Kumar Has To Say About Not Winning Awards As Best Actor Male

When Akshay Kumar did not even receive a nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category at this year’s Filmfare Awards, lots of questions had been raised. It is utmost surprising also because Akshay Kumar has delivered the maximum number of popular films in 2016 (including Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3) while his Raja Krishna Menon‘s period drama Airlift was the first super hit of the year and all his films crossed the Rs. 100 cr. mark. Many have called even Akshay’s performance as Ranjit Katyal in Airlift as his career best.

Akshay Kumar has time and again made statements like “I don’t believe in awards.” But this is the same person who back in 2009 refused to accept the award for Best Actor in popular category at Star Screen Awards for Singh is King because he thought Aamir Khan, that year, was par excellence in Ghajini and totally deserved it. Also, he probably doesn’t believe in awards as he questions their authenticity. They are merely people pleasing. Each year Shah Rukh Khan as well as Salman Khan received some award in some category despite the kinds of film they do.

His fans made a huge hue and cry about him not being nominated for Filmfare this year.

Here’s what the actor has to say about it, “That’s okay — maybe because I don’t deserve it. There are many people, who have done better.”

It is hard not to think about what award shows have come to be. Winning an award is quite secondary, but Akshay Kumar did not even receive a nomination.

The Khiladi has done all kinds of role in his Bollywood career spanning over almost 26 years now –action, comedy, romantic, patriotic and any other category there is.

Makes us wonder who the joke is on.

