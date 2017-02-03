Akshay Kumar Finally Opens Up On His Fallout With Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s pair has been one that was surely admired by all fans long back. Unfortunately, it’s been more than 10 years since the two have worked together and the reason behind it is the failed love affair the two shared. Waqt- The Race Against Time was the last time the two shared the screen together.

After the affair, it came to news that Twinkle Khanna had warned her hubby to not work with Priyanka Chopra ever again. In fact, when the People’s choice, Priyanka Chopra was asked about working with Akshay Kumar, this is what she had said,

“Firstly, I don’t think he said that. Secondly, I pick up projects on the basis of good scripts and not actors.”

Well! This clearly shows Priyanka and Akshay have clearly thought of not working together at all. But seems like Akshay Kumar still maintains to have a good rapport with the lady and sees her with respect in his eyes.

When Akshay Kumar visited the Aap Ki Adalat sets to promote his next film Jolly LLB 2, he was asked about working again with Priyanka Chopra. He was deeply asked about his fallout with the Quantico actress. This is what he said in return.

“There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.”

Then when he was asked about his cold relations with Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan, he said, “Let us call Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, and Farah Khan and check if they have any issue with me. That way you will know for sure.”

One thing that proved Akshay still respects Priyanka Chopra is his quote stating that Priyanka Chopra deserves the People’s Choice Award. He also said that she has done a good job and is making us proud.

Well! Let’s see what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Akshay Kumar’s comments on him working with her.