Akshay Kumar Promotes Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman With This Crazy Video

Akshay Kumar’s recent movie ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ has been widely promoted and looks like the actor hasn’t given up on the task just yet

Akshay Kumar has pulled all stops to promote his new movie ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’. Almost all of Bollywood promoted the movie in one way or another via social media. And now it looks like it’s Akshay Kumar’s time to return the favour.

The actor shared a video on twitter where he promoted his movie indirectly while talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s movie ‘A Gentleman’ as well. The 49- year old actor is seen entering a toilet marked as ‘Gentleman’ and then stops to say that he was not promoting his movie but rather ‘A Gentleman – Sundar Susheel Risky’.

He captioned the video with, “Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you 🙂 “

Akshay Kumar stated that he was promoting his ‘brother’ Sidharth Malhotra’s new movie A Gentleman. It is very quirky of Akshay Kumar to refer to Sidharth as his brother since they had worked together in the film ‘Brothers’.

Sidharth Malhotra’s new movie ‘A Gentleman’ will star him in a double role. He will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty as the bad guy. The movie is all set to release on August 25th.

Akshay Kumar is still enjoying the success of ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ which released on August 11th. Akshay Kumar stated that he loves working with new directors such as Shree Narayan Singh, “I have worked with the maximum new directors. Practically my whole career is based on new directors and I will continue to work with new people as long as the script being offered is good.”

We wonder how ‘bhai’ Sidharth Malhotra will react to this friendly promo.

