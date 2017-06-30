Akshay Kumar To Replace Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 11?

Whaat? Akshay Kumar to take over Bigg Boss 11 from Salman Khan? But why? Read to know more.

Viewers have already geared up for the much-awaited controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 11. Moreover anything, fans are more excited to witness their favourite star Salman Khan back on the television screen. However, with the recent report, looks like Salman won’t be hosting the 11th season of the reality show. If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan is going to be replaced by Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, it was said that Akki will be hosting Dus Ka Dum which was earlier hosted by Salman. Now reports suggest that Akshay will be taking over Bigg Boss too from Salman Khan.

Of course, Akshay will be the first choice for the makers of the show considering the bond Salman and Akshay Kumar share with each other. In fact, they are going to be seen together in Karan Johar production as well

Quint quoted a source, “Salman has been wanting to opt out from Bigg Boss for some years now. Every year he announces he won’t do Bigg Boss as it impinges on his other commitments and makes a heavy demand on his time. But now he is seriously not keen to go on. Akshay Kumar with his huge connect with the masses is seen as the best replacement.”

Adding further on how difficult it is to get Akshay Kumar on board for the reality show, the source said, “But Colors (the channel that airs Bigg Boss) and Endemol (the show’s producers) are very keen to get Akshay. They will get him.”

Let’s wait and watch what happens next. If Akshay Kumar agrees to step into Salman Khan’s shoes, will he be able to match the Sultan actor?

