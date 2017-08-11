Akshay Kumar Reveals How Twinkle Khanna Reacted After Hearing About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Title!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha sees Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar playing the role of a newly married couple.

The Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are pairing up on-screen for the first time. They are going to be seen sharing screen space together in the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

In an exclusive interview with businessofcinema.com, the actor was asked upon as to how his wife Twinkle Khanna had reacted when she came to know that he is doing a film titled ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

The actor replied by saying, “She was okay with it. She said that she also wanted to know about the story.”

The film has got a title which sounds very unusual and strangely different. Referring to that, the actor said, “Otherwise, she is not very often interested to know about the stories of my films. But when I told her the title, she asked me about the story.”

Bhumi was asked as to how she felt on knowing she was going to work with Akshay. She said, “I was extremely happy and already jumping with joy. Because I had already read the script. And at that time I did not know that sir (Akshay Kumar) was going to play Keshav (Akshay’s role in the film ). But when I came to know then I was like wow. It’s a dream come true.”

‘Toilet: EK Prem Katha’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, that is today. The film sees Bhumi playing the role of a woman who decides to leave her husband’s house immediately after her marriage. The reason being that the house does not have a toilet. The story continues with how Akshay, the husband, struggles to build a toilet in order to bring back his wife.

