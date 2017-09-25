Akshay Kumar Shares Adorable Video On Daughter Nitara’s Birthday!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares an adorable video of daughter Nitara on her fifth birthday.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the best and coolest dads in the industry. It’s known to all that family comes before anything for the Khiladi actor. The ‘Baby’ actor chooses to spend most of his time with family when not shooting for the film. No matter how busy he is, Akki makes sure to spend some time with his kids, Nitara and Aarav.

Today, on the occasion of his daughter Nitara’s fifth birthday, Akshay Kumar shared an adorable video with a heartwarming message. The video sees little adorable Nitara giving a shave to daddy Akki in the morning. We are totally crushing over this video of father-daughter bonding.

Akshay captioned the video writing a birthday wish for his daughter. He wrote, My fav. part of every day, my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess One request, please dont grow up”

My fav. part of every day,my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious moments!Happy Birthday My Princess 👑One request,please dont grow up 💖 pic.twitter.com/FVwjg5Uu1O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2017

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Padman which also stars Sonam Kapoor.