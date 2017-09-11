Akshay Kumar Stunning Look On The New Poster Of Gold

Akshay Kumar, who has enjoyed a string of successes in the recent years, has struck gold with his new project.

The talented actor Akshay Kumar who won a national award for his film ‘Rustom’ has joined hands now with ace producer Ritesh Sidhwani and filmmaker actor Farhan Akhtar for their most ambitious project ‘Gold’.

Gold is a period film helmed by Reema Kagti and has been inspired by Independent India’s first gold medal win in international hockey. The film has been shot across the UK and India.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Interestingly Akshay Kumar celebrates his 50th birthday today, Akshay shares,”This birthday brings me renewed energy. I am excited as I embark on my 50th year -it’s time to make it bigger and better. I am happy to break the poster and the first look of Gold, which is very special to me. My first-time association with Reema, Ritesh, and Farhan only made it better.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Productions, ‘Gold’ is directed by Reema Kagti and is scheduled to release on 15th August 2018.