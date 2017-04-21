11 Photos: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna’s House Is An Artful Abode

Akshay Kumar seems to be in the best phase of his life with 4 back to back 100 crore films and a National Award where as his wife Twinkle Khanna has been writing rib-tickling as well as thought evoking articles and novels. Together they are working on Twinkle’s maiden film production, Padman under her banner Mrs. Funnybones Movies. They have not only built a beautiful life with their two children, but also a beautiful home.
Their house has an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea from the front garden of their Juhu home. The house reflects the taste and choice of the lady of the house - contemporary art, family photographs and curios loaded with personal memories.
Each corner of the house looks like a piece of art. Their house is one that can make any one envious.
Check Out Some Pictures
Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ which is a movie based on PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in playing a negative role in Rajnikath’s 2.0.