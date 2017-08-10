Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 Co-Star Sitaram Panchal Passes Away

Sitaram Panchal, who has featured films such as ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’, ‘Peepli Live’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, passed away this morning. Sitaram, 54, after a three-year long battle with kidney and lung cancer, the actor took his last breathe today morning. Just recently, the actor celebrated his twenty-sixth wedding anniversary. He was bed ridden for almost a year now.

Sitaram, who was suffering from Lung and Kidney cancer, was not able to work due to his severe health conditions since a very long time. In fact, he even took to social media and shared about his health condition to his fans. Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) too took to Facebook and urged everyone to do their bit in saving the actor’s life.

