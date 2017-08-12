Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Vs Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal: Who Performed Better On First Day Box Office

Could Toilet Ek Prem Katha beat the first-day collection of last week’s release Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar finally released this Friday. The film has completed its first day at the Box Office and is receiving a positive response from the audience. The film opened to a decent occupancy of around 25-30% and has collected fair first day figures.

The film has released in 2900- 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 Million) net approx day one. Akshay Kumar starrer has managed to grow upward on day one, which means the weekend is going to be in the favour.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also has the advantage of the Independence Day holiday, which falls on Tuesday. The word of mouth for the film is good and which will surely boost the film.

Akshay Kumar’s last few releases were also in the same range on the first day of the release. Rustom had a good first day of around 14 crore net (140 million), the comedy oriented film Housefull 3 had made it to around Rs. 15.50 crore net (155 million) at the Box Office on day one. While Airlift had collected Rs 11 crore net approx (Rs 110 million net approx) and Jolly LLB 2 had collected Rs 12 crore (120 million) net approx on its first day.

Talking about last week’s release; Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx on its first day. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha could not beat Jab Harry Met Sejal but is expected to grow over the weekend.

As we told you earlier, unlike Khans, moreover over the first-day business, Akshay’s films look at overall collections.

