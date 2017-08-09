Akshay Oberoi’s Speaks Up On Refusing To Work With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Fanney Khan!

It was earlier reported that Akshay Oberoi was approached for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan which he refused to do!

The Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to work in the film ‘Fanney Khan’, which also stars Anil Kapoor. But she won’t be paired up with Anil. She is reported to romance a young actor in the film, who has not been finalised yet. After Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal, there were reports that Akshay Oberoi had been approached for the role. Not only that, the reports also suggested that he had turned down the offer.

Interestingly, Akshay is Vivek Oberoi’s cousin. And knowing Aish and his cousin’s past, there were assumptions being made that the young actor refused the role because of the same reason.

And now the young actor himself has reacted on such reports. He has issued an official statement clarifying things.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

His statement reads, “Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honour to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh sir. Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted. But unfortunately, I wasn’t the one who was finalised for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers, but maybe next time.”

Earlier, TOI had quoted the producer Prerna Arora saying, “We haven’t approached Akshay Oberoi or anyone else for that role as yet. We are yet to finalize any names for this role and will make an official announcement on this soon.”

Aren’t the two statements contradictory? Was Akshay ever approached for the film? The matter still demands a clarification! Doesn’t it?

‘Fanney Khan’ is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is currently on the floors.

Watch Video :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets UPSET, Consoles Daughter Not To Worry!