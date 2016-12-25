Ali Fazal Pens A Song For Anoushka Shankar

It looks like Ali Fazal has found a new bestie in town and she is none other than Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar.

Since Ali is an avid music lover so Anoushka and he often meet each other to bond over music and discuss things related to melody making and composing different songs and talking about Classical and World music.

Not many know that Ali is a good writer and Anoushka is really fond of Ali’s writing skills which actually prompted the sitar player asking the actor to pen lyrics for her upcoming concert.

An offer that the actor couldn’t deny he obliged the musical genius by agreeing to her request.

Ali also makes sure he takes out time from his busy schedule to attend the concert whenever Ali is around also they are planning to record it in London sometime in Febuary 2017, the song will be a romantic genre qand should be ready mid January.

In fact recently Ali had attended a concert when he was shooting for Fukrey Returns in the capital city and earlier in London when he was shooting for Victoria and Abdul.

We hope that their friendship lasts forever and keeps buzzing on high musical notes.