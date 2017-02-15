Alia Bhatt Flying In Love With Varun Dhawan- Seriously!

Alia Bhatt posted an Instagram video in which actor Varun Dhawan picked her up in his arms and “swinged and swayed her” effortlessly. It did look like a Happy Valentines Day for the duo, with no mention of their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania directed by Shashank Khaitan.

With the movie scheduled to release on 10th of March, both of their social media is otherwise blasted with promotional posts and videos, but this one seemed to only be wishing their fans and followers a happy Valentines day. Once again they matched their outfits and seemingly their hearts too.

Love can make you swing, sway and fly!!! Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️@varundvn A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

While this was Alia‘s Valentine wish to the world, Varun Dhawan charmed everyone on the micro blogging site twitter by posing for the camera with white flowers for Alia, to which she replies back humorously. On a more serious note, Varun urges his audience to ‘understand the foundation of love that movies lay.’ The fun and romance thus goes on in full power.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

They have left no stone unturned to keep up the buzz for their film. They were spotted at Kalaghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai singing and dancing with the crowd on the much hyped song Tamma Tamma, which has already crossed 20 million viewers online in just 2 days!

Alia’s pretty looks and Varun’s energy remain unparalleled. And what better day to promote a love story than Valentines day! With adequate use of social media, they give serious friendship goals to all their viewers.

Also Watch: Alia Bhatt Comes Clean On Her Relationship With Varun Dhawan!