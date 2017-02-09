Alia Bhatt’s Former Classmate Makes Some SHOCKING Confessions!

Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-employee, anonymously made some confessions about the actor and how wonderful as a boss he is. Well, it’s interesting when insiders and people who have closely observed the life of the actors come with some confessions that create curiosity among the fans. After SRK’s ex-employee, recently, Alia Bhatt’s classmate came up with a confession on Quora and that gave us all a rare insight into the life of the superstar when she was a teenager.

Alia Bhatt‘s former classmate Siddharth Salla made a revelation about the actress on Quora and revealed that how Alia was always a talked about in the class. He said, “Jamnabai had a lot of groupism. People without groups were loners or picked on. I was in the middle but naturally, Alia had a group since I can remember.

Alia obviously was always the popular girl who used to get all the attention as she was Mahesh Bhatt‘s daughter. She was always selected in plays etc which happened in school. She always had an entourage following her around the school. I remember she and her entourage were crash dieting in the 6th standard and after the physical education class in the summer they all fainted.

We all knew she was always going to be an actor. Some of us were jealous as we knew she was sorted for the rest of her life cause of her father and she didn’t have to go to the struggle the way the other person/actors such as Shah Rukh Khan etc went through to reach their goal & some of us didn’t bother.

Frankly speaking, she never spoke to anyone except for her friends. She was a 70-80% student.

We recently had a reunion it was the people were in their own groups no one socialized beyond the people they grew up eg I saw Alia and I don’t think she ever noticed me in school or reunion.”

This sounds interesting and shows that Alia Bhatt has been in the limelight light and talked about since she was a teenager!

