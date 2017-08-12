Alia Bhatt Not Interested On Doing Aashiqui 3 With Sidharth Malhotra? Actress Reacts!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has ended rumors about her role in the upcoming movie Aashiqui 3.

‘Aashiqui 3’ is on the cards but the actors chosen as the cast are yet to confirm the news. And we finally have an update on who will be in the musical romantic film’s lead roles.

The earlier two movies of the same titles have been complete hits with the audiences. The first part ‘Aashiqui’ released in 1990 starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. While its sequel Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles released in 2013. The film series is produced by the Bhatt family.

‘Aashiqui 3’ will star Alia Bhatt with co-star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were approached for the film first. But there were no official confirmations from both the celebrities. The couple is also rumored to be romantically involved. The couple were also seen in a cute love story in ‘Kapoor and Sons’ after their debut movie ‘Student of The Year’

Director Mohit Suri also stated that “It’s a loved franchise but it should come back for the right reason, which is the script. You can get the film to the audience but you can’t make them like it. I can lose everything I built with ‘Aashiqui 2’ by making a bad ‘Aashiqui 3’.”

Sidharth Malhotra revealed in a recent interview that he was very excited for the film, as he has worked with Alia Bhatt and Mohit Suri in other films. The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor stated that he is currently busy with other projects.

“I was approached a while ago. It’s a great franchise, I loved ‘Aashiqui 2’ and I’ve worked with both its director Mohit Suri and Alia. We are waiting to get it all on paper. We want to present a better version of the franchise. Once we finish our prior commitments we will start on ‘Aashiqui 3’.”

Reports earlier claimed that Alia Bhatt is doing the role only for the sake of her father Mahesh Bhatt who will be producing the film. She put an end to all the rumors by tweeting her thoughts.

She tweeted, “Never ever said anything about not wanting to do ‘Aashiqui 3’! No idea where this is coming from..” [sic] Her next tweet read, “Aashiqui is a very special brand & working with my father for the first time is equally special! All things take their time. This will too 🙏.” [sic]

Never ever said anything about not wanting to do Aashiqui 3! No idea where this is coming from.. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 11, 2017

Aashiqui is a very special brand & working with my father for the first time is equally special! All things take their time. This will too 🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 11, 2017

Alia Bhatt claimed that she wants to focus on her upcoming movie with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Dragon’ and then Ranveer Singh titled ‘Gully Boyz’. She will also be seen in ‘Raazi’ with Vicky Kaushal releasing next year.

