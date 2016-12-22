Photos: Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted At The Airport, Have They Patched Up?

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have kept their fans guessing about their relationship status since long.

Rumours were rife that they have allegedly broken up but recently, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together at the Mumbai airport and looked quite comfortable with each other. One can see in the photos, Alia looks pretty yet chic in military print dress paired with black shoes, while Sidharth looks dashing in his cool attire.

The alleged couple was spotted laughing and looked happy together like never before. Does this mean Sidharth and Alia have patched up? However, with sorts of reports about their break up are doing rounds, these pictures sort of put to rest to everything.

Alia and Sidharth’s relationship has always been one of the hottest topics but the duo has tight-lipped on their secret relationship.

