Alia Bhatt Was Stuck With A Drunk Bodyguard At 3 AM And Guess What Happened Next!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt reportedly faced a shocking incident while returning home from alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra’s house at 3 am.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is known for her strong onscreen characters, recently had to go through a shocking incident. B-town stars are often mobbed or stalked by their crazy fans. But that’s when their bodyguards come to rescue. Be it at the airport or any event for the film’s promotions; bodyguards always surround the actors for their safety. But what if bodyguard himself is drunk and unsafe? Well, Alia had to go through such ordeal.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt recently paid a visit to her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra, and at 3 am, she called up her bodyguard to escort her home. After repeated calls, she got through him. It was only in the car when he was seated next to her, Alia realized that he was drunk. The Dear Zindagi actress did not confront or spoke a single word to the bodyguard.

Once she safely reached her place, Alia told her bodyguard about his inappropriate behaviour. Also, reportedly, the next morning Alia’s mother Soni Razdon fired the bodyguard.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji recently got together to discuss their much-awaited superhero film temporarily titled ‘Dragon’. However, the director has refused that his upcoming film is a superhero film. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.

