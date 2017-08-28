Alia Bhatt And Team Raazi Face Trouble Because Of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Raazi; in Patiala when the riots began after Ram Rahim Singh’s rape trial

The arrest of the ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in a rape case on August 25 has lead to major riots in Punjab and Haryana, claiming over 30 lives and leaving over 250 injured.

The Ram Rahim Singh’s rape trial verdict caused havoc in the two states of Punjab and Haryana.

Actress Alia Bhatt is shooting for her film ‘Raazi’ along with Vicky Kaushal in Patiala. Reports on Friday revealed that the Alia was shooting an important scene of the film with her male lead Vicky Kaushal.

The film crew was shooting in Patiala and was hurrying to wrap up the shoot. But now looks like the shooting is come to standstill with the massive riots happening in the state. The director of the film Meghna Gulzar had halted shoot to protect the team and now looks like the entire cast and crew are stranded in Patiala because of the sensitive situation.

It is also said according to the schedule, the team has to begin shooting in the city but with curfew like situations, the team’s safety is at stake. The team is staying at a hotel till the violence clears out. The situation is bad as all forms of communications and travel has been shut down.

The film is halted till August 28th when the hearing is announced. The case could get worse after the announcement of Ram Rahim Singh’s sentence in the rape cases.

The schedule was supposed to be done by September 10th and move to Chandigarh for further shoots. The movie ‘Raazi’ is an adaptation of the novel ‘Calling Sehmat’ a book about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani soldier.

