Alia Bhatt’s Reaction To Her Dad’s Message Of Her Moving Out!

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Reply To Dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Adorable Message!

Sweeping away all the trophies and awards for the Best Actress of the Year, Alia Bhatt has had one of the best years of her career. 2016 will truly be special for her professionally as well as personally. Her 3 films of 2016, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, were diverse and received very warmly by the audiences and her acting skills were appreciated in all the 3 films.

Personally as well it was a milestone year. Alia Bhatt moved out of her parent’s house into her own house with sister Shaheen, which is chic and classy.

Alia Bhatt’s father, producer and director Mahesh Bhatt, like any other father feels the empty nest syndrome. Both his daughters moved out at the same time.

To HT, this is what he said, “I call that house Fairyland… When I messaged her, I wrote that maybe it’s the separation pangs that daddy is feeling, because I wake up in the morning and don’t find her in the house anymore. So I said, ‘Maybe I’m suffering from Alia withdrawals and this is my way to cope with it.’

Alia Bhatt responded: ‘That’s so sweet Dad. This is the biggest gift.’ I guess it’s the warmth we shared that warmed people’s hearts… In this era of social media, whatever catches your heart, catches the heart of the people too”

That is so sweet!!!