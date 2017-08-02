Alia Bhatt,Vicky Kaushal’s Next Raazi Gets A Release Date!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for her new film Raazi and the release date has finally been revealed!

The movie is based on a brand new role of a Kashmiri girl in the movie ‘Raazi’. Alia Bhatt’s character is married to Vicky Kaushal who is a Pakistani Officer. He is sent out as a spy for on the Indian Intelligence. The movie is produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Karan Johar revealed the date for his next film with Alia Bhatt and Kaushal by tweeting, ”Exciting date announcement! #Raazi releasing 11th May,2018…@aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @meghnagulzar”

Actress Alia Bhatt tweeted,”And and and #RAAZI releases on the 11th of May, 2018 @karanjohar @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures”

The marathi actress Amruta Khanvilker will be joining Alia Bhatt in the movie. She won the seventh Nach Baliye and shared the news of her entry to the film industry. The actress was last seen on Comedy Nights Bachao in 2016. She captioned her Instagram post saying,” #Raazi ….11th may 2018.”

#Raazi ….11 th may 2018 A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Alia Bhatt was last seen in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ with Varun Dhawan. While Vicky Kaushal was seen in award winning movie ‘Maasan’. Alia is busy with her upcoming projects to such as ‘Dragon’ with Ranbir Kapoor under Ayan Mukherji’s direction.

