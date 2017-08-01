Disha Patani: Always Wanted Sajid Nadiadwala’s Mentorship

Sajid Nadiadwala, who gave a dream debut to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and is also planning other big launch pads. Sajid has signed Disha Patani for his next film, Baaghi 2.

While Tiger Shroff has been a part of the franchise, Disha will be seen playing the female lead role.

Although we have seen Disha in her debut film M.S Dhoni, Baaghi 2 will mark her first solo lead film.

The actress is extremely excited to be working under the NGE banner, with Sajid’s guidance.

Disha Patani is all praise for her producer and says, “One thing that Tiger always had and I always wanted was Sajid Nadiadwala and his mentorship. I find him one of the most pragmatic mentors which make him a go-to person for everyone who works with him. If there is any issue that you take to him, before you know it he hasn’t only found an appropriate solution to it but also worked towards solving it. All this that he does is so effortless and it only comes from the kind of experience he has had.”

Sajid Nadiadwala is also working on launching Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty soon.

