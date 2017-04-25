Amaal Malik Again Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha, Criticises Actors For Singing

Reports of Sonakshi Sinha performing in the opening gig in international pop star Justin Bieber’s upcoming India concert sparked controversy over actors taking over the mic and singing and thereby replacing the actual musicians of the country. Kailash Kher, unknowingly became the flag bearer of this issue and soon found support in Mallik brothers – Armaan and Amaal Malik.

Singer Armaan Malik engaged in war of words with Sonakshi on Twitter which ended with Sona saying that she isn’t performing at the Bieber concert but admitted that she was approached for the same.

So, to clear all the dust, she gave a public statement for this and told everybody that she is not going to perform. These are her words, ‘Firstly, I am not performing at the Bieber concert. It was speculated because I was approached and carried forward by publications and portals even after I stated in various interviews that it’s not happening. maalSecondly, I am an actor who loves music, who loves to perform and who loves to sing. And if anyone has a problem with that, in the wise words of baba Bieber himself… they can go “love” themselves. Over and out.’

The Dabaang actress decided to keep mum on the issue when contacted by a leading tabloid but composer Amaal Malik voiced his opinion.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“I feel when an international singing icon tours our country, it is important to put forward our own icons, like Arijit Singh, KK, Sonu Nigam, Armaan. India has some incredible talent that should represent us at such big international gigs. Parineeti (Chopra), Alia (Bhatt) and Shraddha (Kapoor) have done a good job with playback singing recently. I got Salman (Khan) sir to sing Main Hoon Hero Tera for me. This is okay for films but for music concerts as big as Justin Bieber’s, I stand with Kailash Kher. Pure musical artistes should get the opportunity to perform instead of actors who are not conventional musicians.”

On talking about the collaboration as alleged by Sona on Twitter, he said, “Yes, I was open to the idea but the song never materialised. But Armaan and I never went to her for a collaboration. The idea was the brainchild of the team of her recently released film and Sonakshi was keen on doing a track. Keeping in mind the genre, situation and the required singing style, the track seemed tough to pull off. I needed true-blooded singers to deliver those melodies and do 100 per cent justice to them.”

Incidentally, Amaal Malik has composed music for Sonakshi’s latest release Noor.