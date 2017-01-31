Amazon Announces Alliance With Cinestaan Film Company To Stream 3 Of India’s Best Independent Films

Amazon today announced a long-term alliance with C International Sales, a subsidiary of CinestaanFilm Company, that will make Amazon Prime Video India the exclusive home for two of Toronto International Film Festival’s official selection of Indian films titled, Dev Bhoomi (selected for TIFF 2016, Hof International Film Festival), A Death in the Gunj (Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, selected for TIFF 2016 and Busan International Film Festival). In addition, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively stream The Hungry, an international co-production between Cinestaan Film Company and Film London.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Khattar, Chairman Cinestaan Group said, “In our quest to champion Independent Indian films, we have been trying to figure out various ways to effectively distribute films which face the usual conundrum of high P&A and other costs. Amazon Prime Video has presented a much needed option and we are delighted that they have seen such merit in three of the titles that C International Sales represented and we are thrilled that within 6 months, our superb team has made C International the ‘go to’ sales agency for Indian filmmakers”

“At Amazon Prime Video India, our goal is to partner with the top content creators in India and worldwide to build the largest selection of latest and exclusive movies and TV shows for our customers.” said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India. “Our alliance with Cinestaanis to build our selection of features from India’s evolving independent filmmakers. This realistic style of filmmaking from a new exciting breed of filmmakers, creates room for experimentation in content as well as form. Death in The Gunj, The Hungry and Dev Bhoomiare the firsttitles in our Indian offering in this exciting new genre – independent cinema.”

Devi Bhoomiis directed by international award winning director Goran Paskaljevic and narrates the story of Rahul who returns to his old Himalayan village carrying a heavy secret. His arrival is not welcomed by the locals and again he must face the isolated world of old prejudices in which women have no right to choose their own destiny.

Directorial debut feature, written and directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Death in the Gunj is set in 1979 starts as an uneventful family holiday which takes a dangerous twist when the guests play with the spirits.

Revenge thriller, The Hungry, a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus brings together filmmaking talent from Cinestaan Film Company and Film London. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Suraj Sharma and Sayani Gupta.