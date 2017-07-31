Amazon Prime Video Cements First-Of-Its-Kind Deal With Salman Khan

Amazon Prime Video cements first-of-its-kind, worldwide exclusive deal with the ‘Sultan of Bollywood’– Salman Khan

Momentous deal with worldwide streaming rights makes Amazon Prime Video the exclusive streaming home for all future titles starring Salman Khan including Tubelight; includes exclusive streaming rights to films produced by Salman Khan Ventures.

Future films will premiere first on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release and two months before Satellite/Television broadcast or any other form of distribution.

Future films will premiere first on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release and two months before Satellite/Television broadcast or any other form of distribution.

Existing movies like BajrangiBhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho, Hero and Tubelight will also be available on Prime Video; along with upcoming new releases.

Amazon Prime Video today announced a first-of-its-kind, worldwide exclusive content deal with Salman Khan Ventures. This landmark deal with the Sultan of Bollywood makes Amazon Prime Video the exclusive streaming home of future titles of Salman Khan commencing with the recently released Tubelight. All films from Salman Khan Ventures released after Tubelight will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video first, straight after the theatrical release and two months before satellite/Television broadcast or any other form of distribution.Apart from the new releases, existing blockbuster titles like BajrangiBhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho and Hero will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Making the collaboration public, Salman Khan tweeted, “क्योंकि हिंदी फिल्मों में ही है असली मज़ा ! देखिये मेरी फिल्में सिर्फ़ @AmazonVideoIN पर #SalmanOnPrimeVideo”

Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India, said, “Salman Khan is the biggest star in India with a massive worldwide appeal, having played roles and iconic characters that are loved by audiences across the world. We, at Amazon Prime Video, are elated to announce this epic, groundbreaking global deal with Salman.This is another big step to change the way how Indian customers consume entertainment with Salman’s movies coming first to Prime Video customers, before their television broadcast.”

James Farrell, Head of Content, Prime Video, Asia Pacific, said, “Salman is a huge star with a massive global fan following. This exclusive worldwide Prime Video streaming deal with him is one of the biggest star deals to have ever been done in the world. India is a top priority market for Amazon and we believe that this love India has for films, the passion, the energy and the talent of India needs to be on a worldwide stage for global audiences to see.”

Salman Khan added, “Amazon Prime Video reaches over 200 countries and territories and I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and expand the reach of Indian cinema. Fans of Indian cinema will discover my movies on a new platform and the platform will also help new fans discover our cinema.”

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest and exclusive movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, ad-free across Indian and Hollywood movies, US TV shows, top/popular Indian and international kids’ shows, award winning Amazon Original shows along with content from top Bollywood, regional, Indian and international studios – all available in one location/service.