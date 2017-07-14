Amitabh Bachchan Gets Angry At Ranveer Singh For Not Replying To His Birthday Wish- Actor Reacts!

Amitabh Bachchan asks Ranveer Singh the reason for not replying to his birthday wish!

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the craziest streak of the Hindi film industry. His fun-loving nature has gained him a lot of friends and well-wishers both inside and outside the industry. The actor recently celebrated his birthday on July 6, as he turned 32.

On the occasion, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor was flooded with birthday wishes from all over. He has been still replying to them. In one such reply of saying thanks, something happened which even Ranveer would not have expected.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood commented on the tweet saying, “hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??”

It seems that according to Big B, Ranveer hadn’t replied. Where as according to the young actor he had replied as he also commented, “Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were, in fact, one of the first to even wish!”

He even wrote, “nd it’s the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan #GOAT I’m blessed that you even know I exist!”

Well, this is not the first time when Sr Bachchan has quipped a young star about a reply on a birthday wish. Earlier also it was the fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who allegedly forgot to reply to his birthday wish.

Seems like Big B is very observant when it comes to replies of his birthday wishes! LOL!

On their work fronts, Amitabh Bachchan is working with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is going to be seen with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’.

