Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Charge Any Fee For This Movie!

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a legend in himself. He has now been a part of the Hindi cinema for nearly 5 decades! Imagine him not charging a single penny for a Bollywood movie. Yes, he did that and it wasn’t ages ago, but merely 12 years back.

The film for which he worked for free was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black! Yes, that film which won National Award in best feature film in Hindi category that year. It was based on real life story of Helen Keller, starred Rani Mukerji as a blind and deaf woman who was tutored by Mr. Bachchan.

The 74-year-old actor fondly and candidly shared the memories attached to the film that released today (4 February) twelve years ago in his blog.

As for not charging any professional fees for it, the megastar said just being a part of such a beautiful project was more than enough for him. “I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all his other works he had done… And when the opportunity came it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film… Just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees !,” Big B wrote.

Besides that he also spoke about the best moment of his life. It was when his idol veteran actor Dililp Kumar attended the premier of the film and praised his performance. “At the premiere when we all saw the film, there were just those tears of joy within me, and of course the fact of having Dilip Saheb in the audience was a child hood dream coming true.”

Mr. Bachchan, who won his second National Film Award for best actor, continued “When the film got over, he (Dilpl Sahab) stood outside the hall, held my hands and just looked into my eyes .. It was, what I could have allowed, to last for a lifetime!”

As a conclusion to the post, he wrote, “12 years of its release…And each and every detail that accompanied it has been engraved on stone for me.”

