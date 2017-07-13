Amitabh Bachchan Sends Legal Notice To AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas, Receives Backlash From Twitterati!

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, his reaction to it will leave you surprised.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, accusing him of “copyright infringement”. Kumar Vishwas recently paid tribute to renowned Hindi poets in which he even used a poem penned by Amitabh Bachchan’s late father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. This has left Big B quite angry and has sent “copyright infringement” for unauthorized use of his father’s poem.

A video of Kumar Vishwas reciting a poem written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan is doing rounds on social media and has also been uploaded on YouTube. Soon after coming across the video, Big B took to Twitter and wrote, “This is a copyright infringement. Legal will take care of this.”

this is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 9, 2017

As per media reports, Big B asked Kumar to take down the video from YouTube within 24 hours. That’s not all; reportedly he also demanded an account of the revenue generated through it.

Kumar Vishwas then took to Twitter saying that how other families sent out appreciation to the poems but received a legal notice from Bachchan family. He also said that the video has been deleted from Youtube and he would be sending his earnings from the video – a Rs 32.

Rcvd appreciation frm all poet’s family but Notice frm you Sir.Deleting the Tribute video to Babuji.Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded.Pranam🙏 https://t.co/wzq22TZnzf — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 12, 2017

Big B’s decision to take action against Kumar Vishwas for reciting his late father’s poem has left Twitterati upset as well. Here’s how they reacted:

