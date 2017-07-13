Amitabh Bachchan Sends Legal Notice To AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas, Receives Backlash From Twitterati!

Amitabh Bachchan Sends Legal Notice To AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas, Receives Backlash From Twitterati!

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, his reaction to it will leave you surprised.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, accusing him of “copyright infringement”. Kumar Vishwas recently paid tribute to renowned Hindi poets in which he even used a poem penned by Amitabh Bachchan’s late father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. This has left Big B quite angry and has sent “copyright infringement” for unauthorized use of his father’s poem.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A video of Kumar Vishwas reciting a poem written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan is doing rounds on social media and has also been uploaded on YouTube. Soon after coming across the video, Big B took to Twitter and wrote, “This is a copyright infringement. Legal will take care of this.”

As per media reports, Big B asked Kumar to take down the video from YouTube within 24 hours. That’s not all; reportedly he also demanded an account of the revenue generated through it.
Kumar Vishwas then took to Twitter saying that how other families sent out appreciation to the poems but received a legal notice from Bachchan family. He also said that the video has been deleted from Youtube and he would be sending his earnings from the video – a Rs 32.

Big B’s decision to take action against Kumar Vishwas for reciting his late father’s poem has left Twitterati upset as well. Here’s how they reacted:

 

Watch Video : Amitabh Bachchan At The Launch of A New WSSO Campaign 

aap leaderAmitabh BachchanBig Bbollywoodfeaturedharivansh rai bachchanKumar Vishwas