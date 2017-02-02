Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Dig At Vodafone, Reliance Jio Comes To Rescue- Twitterati In Splits!

Like any other common man Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also has trouble with his phone network. The ‘Angry Old Man’ took to his social media account to complain about the company’s service.

Amitabh Bachchan lashed out at Twitter and in all-caps font wrote, “VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM ..!! ALL SEND MESSAGES COMING FAILED .. RECEIVING SMS BUT NOT GOING .. HHEEEELLLLPPPPP !!!”

Vodafone was prompt to reply and immediately rectified the problem. And after the issue got resolved Big B again posted,“VODAFONE PROBLEM SOLVED … THANK YOU .. ALL SMS GOING THROUGH NOW …. BAAAADDDDUUUMMBBAAA …!!”

However the mobile service provider Reliance Jio jumped at the golden opportunity and responded to Amitabh Bachchan‘s complaint in this manner. They retweeted the actor’s tweet and wrote,”@SrBachchan Sir, we would be happy to deliver a Jio SIM to you & activate it instantly through our Aadhaar based eKYC home delivery process.”

But Mr. Bachchan‘s hilarious response to Jio’s tweet was worth checking out. He tweeted,“T 2520 – VODAFONE, hiccup na ..? thankfully restored before time .. ! what happened !!?? ” PUG’ ghungroo baandh … ke bhaag gaya ..”!”

What a funny man indeed!

