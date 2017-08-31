Amitabh Bachchan Trolled For Insensitive Comments During Mumbai Rains

The veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was badly trolled by netizens for his comments on the heavy Mumbai rains over the last two days

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan could easily be the most influential person from the industry. So when he gets down to business on social media, you bet there is going to be some reaction.

Unfortunately this time, Amitabh Bachchan failed to work the charm and ended up getting trolled for some comments and tweets.

Mumbai witnessed another July 2005 showers of rain on Monday and Tuesday, scaring everyone. Heavy rains combined with high tides brought Mumbai to a standstill.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan kept on tweeting random things and jokes about the situation in Mumbai and at one point even compared it to Hurricane Harvey. He also posted his own pictures with these tweets which made no sense to anyone!

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted out what he thought was support but ended up backfiring on him. Here are some of the tweets of the man himself.

Amitabh Bachchan has ended up disappointing many over his reckless tweets. The actor known for his roles in Deewar, Agneepath, and other movies show him fighting against injustice and corruption, But with the tweets, it looks like the movies are not based on real life.

T 2531 –

” Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high –

Every building is now sea facing.”~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

The actor was asked to not tweet his own pictures with such statements

AB sir, do you know that you can tweet without attachments of your photo? — MangoMan ravi (@patrioticravi) August 29, 2017

While one user said, “Don’t think heavy torrential rains which disrupts lives is a laughing matter”

Dont think heavy torrential rains which disrupts lives is a laughing matter — Shweta (@shwetsn) August 29, 2017

This is why I don’t let my daadu join FB or Twitter. This is exactly why! — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) August 29, 2017

इसको लोग सदी का महानायक और बोलते हैं..😕😕

This is how he is helping flood affected peoples. — Prashant ☺😊😄 (@YourPrashu) August 29, 2017

Sir this is not hurricane Harvey and all it needed was an instruction to stay indoors today – so I’m sorry but your analysis is incorrect — Irate Optimist (@irate_optimist) August 29, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan has surely created some buzz over the internet with his tweets!

