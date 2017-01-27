Amitabh Bachchan’s Reaction After Watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Eclipsing the Era of Male leads playing the conventional good characters, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got curiosity levels soaring high with Raees, a character having shades of grey.

Raees and SRK‘s angry man avatar is hailed by none other than Bollywood’s original Angry young man, Amitabh Bachchan.

The veteran actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan‘s impeccable performance in the film. He wrote, “T 2515 – Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !!”

T 2515 – Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !! pic.twitter.com/cfRr24jz0n — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan lives the character on celluloid as he plays the layered personality of Raees. The one who is less of a gangster but more of an impresario, garnering reverence, love and fear, with utmost ease and perfection.

It is after more than two decades that Shah Rukh Khan is back to playing a grey role on celluloid. With his last being Darr and Baazigar.

The film has proved true to the audiences expectations and has been doing exceptional business ever since its release. With its first day collections being Rs 20.46 crore (204 million) and Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) nett approx on its second day,

Shah Rukh Khan starrer film has been witnessing Housefull theatres in its 2 day old run at the box office, thereby setting cash registers ringing.

The film has left the audience absolutely entertained and has been growing stronger with tremendous positive word of mouth.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Presents an Excel Entertainment Production, Raees is witnessing a successful run at the theatres.

