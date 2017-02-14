Amy Jackson To File Complaint To London And Mumbai Police!

The ‘I’ actress, Amy Jackson was recently in the news for being victimized. But what actually happened?

Well! The actress was the victim of cyber crime when her phone got hacked. The actress’ personal pictures got leaked and were put on the Internet. Reports suggest that the actress is highly upset with the incident and is going to approach the cyber cell in London as well as Mumbai.

It is said that Amy Jackson visited a mobile store in Mumbai when she had arrived at the city to take a connecting flight to Chennai to shoot for her next film 2.0 with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Reports say that her phone got hacked at the store and all her pictures started getting saved in the cloud storage. Later when Amy went to London, she found that she couldn’t get access to many of her pictures and that many of the personal pictures had been leaked on social media.

It was then Amy realised that her phone got hacked. When she was asked about it, this is what she had to say

“I was shocked when this happened. This isn’t a trivial matter and has to be taken up seriously. I will register a complaint with the cyber crime cell in London and ensure the hackers are taken to task. Cyber safety is the need of the hour.”

Amy Jackson who is also Salman Khan’s very good friend, is not the first celebrity to have gone through this. It is said that recently a man was arrested for hacking into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s I-T account.

