Angad Bedi To Host Special Screening Of Inside Edge For Tiger Zinda Hai Team?

Angad Bedi, who has amazed everyone with his performance in Pink and was last seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi, is all set to be part of India’s first original Amazon series, Inside Edge produced by Excel Entertainment. Inside Edge is based on a popular cricketing tournament against the backdrop of bookies and a betting scandal. He will be seen playing the character of captain for cricket team in the upcoming series.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now we hear that the actor is set to host a special screening before the release of his show Inside Edge for Tiger Zinda Hai team in which he will be seen playing a pivotal alongside Salman Khan. Angad is closely associated with Salman and is looking forward for them at the special screening of Inside Edge along other cast and crew of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Inside Edge is created by Karan Anshuman and starring alongside Richa Chadha are actors Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial and will be launched on 10th July.

Watch Video : Richa Chadha And Angad Bedi SPEAKS UP On Their Rumoured Relationship