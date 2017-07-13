Angad Bedi REVEALS The Special Advice Which His Tiger Zinda Hai Co-Star Salman Khan Gave Him

Angad Bedi is playing a pivotal role in India’s first original Amazon series, Inside Edge produced by Excel Entertainment.

The Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has shot to fame with his roles in films like ‘Pink’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’. He is also working with superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Among his recent works is his role in India’s first original Amazon series, ‘Inside Edge’ produced by Excel Entertainment. The series is based on a popular cricketing tournament against the backdrop of bookies and a betting scandal. He is playing Arvind Vashishth, the captain of a cricket team.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Of Cinema, Angad talked about his experience of working with Salman Khan and how he is as a person.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

On his experience of working with Salman:

I am glad that I got ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ after ‘Pink’. Because once you work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan, your confidence grows. But it was easier to work with Salman Bhai. He is also a very different kind of person. He treats you like his own family member. He’ll take care of you. He’ll make sure that your character goes smooth, it has got a good graph. He kinds of uplifts the scene. He is very spontaneous as an actor. He said one thing to me, ‘Always remember that when you are working with somebody, your co-star should shine first. Because if your co-star shines, then you’ll shine. So make sure that you don’t become a selfish actor. Become a giving actor.’ And I’ll never forget that.

On his rapport with Salman:

I knew him socially before ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. But now the rapport with him has become more valuable.He has seen my body work. He knows what kind of work I am doing. I showed him ‘Inside Edge’ trailer. He liked that also. One is a friend equation and the other one is the kind of equation when you respect somebody else’s work. He had heard a lot about ‘Pink’. And now I am working with him in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. And I hope that it takes me much higher. Because with this film, I am in his market. People who love him will be watching me. So here I have everything to gain. It’s only a plus for me.

On him showing ‘Inside Edge’ to Salman or not:

Right now he has gone to New York. After that, he’ll go to Morocco. So maybe I’ll show it to him there. But I’ll show it to him for sure. I just want that whatever work I do, I want him to see it. Because his point of view is very important for a person like me.