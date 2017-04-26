Angad Bedi To Join Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif In Tiger Zinda Hai

The actor Angad Bedi has got the golden opportunity of working with Salman Khan in Kabir Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Dear Zindagi fame actor Kabir Bedi has bagged a role in Kabir Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. With this role, he gets an opportunity to work with superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Confirming the reports, he says, “Yes I am very excited. For me, it is a huge honour to be a part of YRF family. It was my dream when I met Yashji (Yash Chopra) with my father quite a few years ago. It was a dream to work in a film which is made under his banner. He said your time will come soon and one day you will walk through the premise of YRF.”

The actor has also worked in the much appreciated film Pink. He says, “I feel after Pink my time has come. There have been a lot of appreciation for my work. Shoojit Sircar, Roni Lahiri, our producer trusted in me and gave me a break and gave me the opportunity to stand in front of Mr. Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan). I will always be indebted for that.”

The actor is very grateful for getting the opportunity to work with Salman Khan. He says, “After Mr. Bachchan, I am getting an opportunity to work with Salman Bhai (Salman Khan). It is a great honour, he is the biggest star at the box office. He is such a great human being. I have known his family for a while Sohail (Khan) Bhai, Arbaaz (Khan) Bhai and obviously above and beyond everybody else Salim (Khan) uncle. I met Salim uncle also after I signed the film.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is currently on floors and will be releasing later this year, on December 22nd.