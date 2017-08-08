Angad Bedi Takes Fitness Tips From Salman Khan

Angad Bedi after making a mark last year with his astounding performance in Pink and Dear Zindagi will now be seen in Amazon Prime’s original series Inside Edge where he is playing an intense character of a cricket captain.

Immediately after completing the shoot for Inside Edge the actor has since then kept busy shooting for the most anticipated action sequel Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Tiger Zinda Hai, Angad will be seen playing pivotal character alongside Salman Khan. Angad has been a sportsperson since an early age and has gone through training of an athlete whereas Salman Khan as we all know processes one of the best bodies in tinsel town.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

During the making of Tiger Zinda Hai both the actors’ love for fitness and exercise matched well and they both were often seen on sets discussing various methods of keeping oneself fit.

Angad Bedi took away lot of fitness tips from Salman Khan who even at this age considered being the fittest personality in B’town. Angad is looking forward to start second schedule of the film soon and ready to fill up his diary with more fitness tips from the legend.

Watch Video :This Video Of Salman Khan Kissing His Father Will Melt Your Heart