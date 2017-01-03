Angelina Jolie And Kids Celebrate New Year Together; Brad Pitt Absent

Angelina Jolie celebrated the start of 2017 with her six children in Colorado amid the divorce custody battle with husband and actor Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt was not sighted with his estranged wife or kids.

It was reported by aceshowbiz.com that the 41-year-old star brought her children to Colorado after Christmas. Jolie brought her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne to Colorado after they met Pitt on Christmas. It was also reported that Jolie and her daughter Vivienne were spotted shopping at a local toy store on December 30.

A source close to the situation claimed that Pitt was left “broken and tearful” after his Christmas reunion with his six kids. He even told his friends that this had been the worst holiday season of his life.

The sources said, “Brad’s anguish is palpable… He desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year. These supervised visits are sheer hell on him. He’s broken down in tears so many times. He’s not ashamed to cry anymore.“