Anil Kapoor’s Character As Kartar Singh Leaves The Audiences In Splits

Anil Kapoor has left the audiences in splits with the newly released trailer of Mubarakan.

Team Mubarakan are rejoicing with the response that both the trailers have been garnering with the major talking points being Anil Kapoor aka Kartar Singh’s well-timed humour.

Mubarakan’s trailer which introduces us to the crazy family gives away hilarious punch lines by Anil Kapoor and tickles our funny bones.

Anil Kapoor who is on a promotional spree has come across many such fans repeating his punchlines like “Is baar Christmas 25 ko hai?“ and “Baat aapas mein hi rakhte hai, youth mein“ in their lingo.

The character of Kartar Singh has become one of the most anticipated characters from the entire star cast of Mubarakan.

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film also brings the real life chacha bhatija jodi Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time.

The songs of the movie, like the title song Mubarakan, Hawa Hawa, The Goggle Song and Jatt Jaguar, have topped music charts and have gone on to become party anthems.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.