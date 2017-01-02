Anil Kapoor’s Surprise To Arjun Kapoor On Mubarakan Sets!

Mubarakan has been creating all the right noise since the announcement of the film.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer ‘Mubarakan‘ recently commenced their first schedule in Chandigarh.

For the very first time, the ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi, Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor have come together for a film, which has built umpteen excitement among the audience.

With the sporting Anil and Arjun joining hands together, their off screen camaraderie, will be exhibited onscreen.

And despite Anil not having scenes to be shot in this schedule, he flew down to Chandigarh especially to surprise his bhatija as it was a very emotional moment for him as this would be the first time Anil will be working with Arjun and he wanted to be by his side on the mahurat day.

Interestingly, Anil turned the perfect host for the cast and crew of Mubarakan during the shoot of the schedule.

The graceful actor hosted a private dinner for the cast and crew members of the film.

The actor looked into nitty gritty’s of the dinner personally. He supervised the menu for his guest and even interacted with the chef of the hotel while finalizing the menu.

Recently Arjun and Illeana were spotted relishing food from a Dhaba and both of them are bonding well.

Mubarakan is indeed one of the much awaited films of next year.

Apart from the fact that Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the movie together for the first time, another thing which has raised the alacrity of the people is that Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double role of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh.

Mubarakan, produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios and Ashwin Varde will be releasing on 28th July 2017.